Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $14.69 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.30. 396,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,039. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

