Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $18.75 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,358,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 111.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.67. 808,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,213. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

