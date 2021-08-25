Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.11. 2,362,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,895. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

