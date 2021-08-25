Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $38.94 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 32.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,714,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,867. The stock has a market cap of $273.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

