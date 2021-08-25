Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.30. 792,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,932. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

