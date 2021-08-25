Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $58.07 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.9% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 375.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 29,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of MA traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.10. 2,339,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $354.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

