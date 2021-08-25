Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $85.45 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG traded up $11.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,859.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,656.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,866.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

