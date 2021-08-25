Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.9% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 679,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.09. 3,151,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

