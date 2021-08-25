Empire Life Investments Inc. Invests $4.48 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after buying an additional 2,671,830 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after buying an additional 390,111 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after buying an additional 342,702 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after buying an additional 330,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after buying an additional 135,322 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.63. 174,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

