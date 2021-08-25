Empire Life Investments Inc. Invests $5.55 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after acquiring an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,740,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,752. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

