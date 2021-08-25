Empire Life Investments Inc. Invests $9.64 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,637,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $5,008,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.0% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $80.81. 10,185,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

