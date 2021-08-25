Empire Life Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,158 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vontier worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vontier by 3,206.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

