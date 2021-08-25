Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 12,256 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $39,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 170,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

