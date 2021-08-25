Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 46,996 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,996 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.04. 36,352,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,285,697. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.