Empire Life Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,527 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in The Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.22. 1,669,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.25.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

