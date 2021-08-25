Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 34,247 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,247 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,037,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

