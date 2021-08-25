Empire Life Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,656 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.37. The company had a trading volume of 411,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,612. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $364.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

