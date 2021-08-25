Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 13,332 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.10% of KB Home worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 24,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,439. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

