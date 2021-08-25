Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 2,187 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 72.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 364,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Shares of VMC traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.