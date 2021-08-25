Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ally Financial by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.08. 35,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

