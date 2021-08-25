Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.83. 742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.87. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,290 shares of company stock worth $1,646,659 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

