Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.96. 59,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,827. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

