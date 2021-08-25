Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 26,090 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,592. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.