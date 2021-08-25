Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 40,389 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,389 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 816.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 68,023 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 160.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 74.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 292,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.97. 57,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

