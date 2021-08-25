Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 90,280 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. 47,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.