Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

BATS:ITB traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,688 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

