Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 15,643 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,643 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $4,187,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $3,635,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $372,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.86. 3,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $124.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.