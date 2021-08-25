Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 20,379 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of Trupanion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Trupanion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of TRUP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.76. 2,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,574. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.53. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -137.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock worth $2,470,955 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

