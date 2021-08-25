Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 61,899 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

BLMN stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. 27,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,137. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

