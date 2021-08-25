Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 79,290 United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 1.17% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,014. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $26.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.03.

