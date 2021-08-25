Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Meritage Homes worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.1% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.14. 939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,437. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

