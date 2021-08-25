Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,788. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52.

