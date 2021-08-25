Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total value of $1,990,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,210,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,146. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,846. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.