Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.65 Million in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

SEAS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,690. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.33. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

