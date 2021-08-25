Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.72 Million in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,410 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,808 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,599,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,096 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,419,646 shares of company stock worth $386,646,893. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of RCM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. 3,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

