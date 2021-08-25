Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total transaction of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.82. The company had a trading volume of 273,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,849,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

