Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.91 Million in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,843. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

