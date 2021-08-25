Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 403,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,991. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

