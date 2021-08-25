Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,731.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $3.70 on Wednesday, reaching $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,269. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.18.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.