Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.07% of The Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after acquiring an additional 67,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.54.

CAKE traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. 18,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

