Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after acquiring an additional 198,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 84,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $76,648,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

