Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPX. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TPX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,398. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

