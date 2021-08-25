Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in Capri by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 428,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,702. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

