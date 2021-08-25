Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,805. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.86 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

