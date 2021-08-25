Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,042. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.11. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -124.65 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

