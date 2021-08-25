Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.27% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon ETF alerts:

Shares of KRBN stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.