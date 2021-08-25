Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,281 shares of company stock worth $10,063,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

NovoCure stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,517. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,727.45 and a beta of 1.14. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.16.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

