Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 53,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,779,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,354. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $161.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 325.67 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $10,686,353.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,242 shares of company stock worth $50,170,321. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

