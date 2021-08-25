Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,095 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $6.39 on Wednesday, reaching $574.77. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $563.71. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

