Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 126.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 211,907 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 767,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,977,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 119.5% during the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FIDU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. 226,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,439. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.27.

